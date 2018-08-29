Serena Williams Trolled TF Out Of Her Wakanda Catsuit Haters At The US Open

After being criticized for how she dressed at the French Open, Serena Williams took a moment to let her inner troll out while competing in the US Open yesterday. In case you missed it, president of the French Tennis Federation, Bernard Giudicelli, publicly scrutinized Williams after she wore a bodysuit on the court back in May.

First of all, the bodysuit looked amazing, but secondly, it served a medical purpose, as the tennis champ continuously suffers from blood clots, a condition that almost killed her after she gave birth to her daughter.

In May, she explained, “It’s a fun suit, but it’s also functional so I can play without any problems.” Still, Giudicelli announced this week that he will be enacting a dress code because outfits like hers go “too far.” He told the Associated Press, “It will no longer be accepted. One must respect the game and the place.”

Yeah, I'm pretty sure Serena Williams shows "respect" for the game by playing it better than, you know, everyone ever. — Jesse Wente (@jessewente) August 25, 2018

Serena Williams, being the amazing woman she is and all, responded in the best way anyone could have—she traded in her Wakanda warrior ‘fit for an even better look…a tutu.

The look is from Virgil Abloh‘s Nike “Queen” collection, the entire line having been inspired by Williams. In addition to the winning ‘fit, she also won the match against Magda Linette. Game, match, set.

