CLOSE
Home > News

Serena Williams Trolled TF Out Of Her Wakanda Catsuit Haters At The US Open

The queen let her latest outfit do all the talking.

Leave a comment
Serena Williams in bodysuit at 2018 French Open Tennis Tournament

Source: Tim Clayton – Corbis / Getty

After being criticized for how she dressed at the French Open, Serena Williams took a moment to let her inner troll out while competing in the US Open yesterday. In case you missed it, president of the French Tennis Federation, Bernard Giudicelli, publicly scrutinized Williams after she wore a bodysuit on the court back in May.

First of all, the bodysuit looked amazing, but secondly, it served a medical purpose, as the tennis champ continuously suffers from blood clots, a condition that almost killed her after she gave birth to her daughter

In May, she explained, “It’s a fun suit, but it’s also functional so I can play without any problems.” Still, Giudicelli announced this week that he will be enacting a dress code because outfits like hers go “too far.” He told the Associated Press, “It will no longer be accepted. One must respect the game and the place.”

Serena Williams, being the amazing woman she is and all, responded in the best way anyone could have—she traded in her Wakanda warrior ‘fit for an even better look…a tutu.

Serena Williams wears Tutu at 2018 US Open Day 1

Source: Jean Catuffe / Getty

The look is from Virgil Abloh‘s Nike “Queen” collection, the entire line having been inspired by Williams. In addition to the winning ‘fit, she also won the match against Magda Linette. Game, match, set.

2018 US Open - Day 1

Source: Jean Catuffe / Getty

Photo Credit: Getty

nike , serena williams , US Open , Virgil Abloh

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Janet Jackson and Daddy Yankee attend New Single Party
Janet Jackson Pays Tribute To Big Bro Michael Jackson’s “Remember The Time” Vid
08.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close