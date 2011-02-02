CLOSE
Mike Tyson Comments On Gucci Mane’s Tattoo [Audio]

The king of controversy, Mike Tyson, who has his own face ink, recently spoke about rapper Gucci Mane joining the ranks of celebrities with facial art.

Recently interviewed by DJ Whoo Kid on Shade 45 radio, Tyson had this to say about the BrickSquad CEO’s controversial tattoo.

“I like going to war, he likes being licked on.” says the former heavyweight champ.

 

Check out the interview below:

