Manager Found Guilty of Scamming Ne-Yo, Brian McKnight

You really should keep tabs on your money, whether you’re a civilian or a R&B music star. A former “business manager” of Ne-Yo and Brian McKnight was found guilty of scamming the crooners out of millions of dollars.

Reports Page Six:

The panel in Ohio found 42-year-old Kevin Foster of Montclair, New Jersey, guilty of wire fraud, money laundering, bankruptcy fraud, tax evasion and filing false tax returns last week.

Prosecutors say Foster induced Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Smith, to invest $2 million into OXYWater under false representations.

They say Foster invested an additional $1.5 million of Smith’s money without his consent and took out lines of credit by forging Smith’s name.

Authorities say he also defrauded McKnight to fund the operation and his lavish lifestyle of luxury cars, designer watches and season tickets to the New York Knicks and Giants.

But get this, this isn’t even the same guy who McKnight said sent his life into a financial shambles back in 2014.

The R&B struggle is real, on multiple levels.

