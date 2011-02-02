Drake To Host Canada’s Juno Awards



Drake is playing host to this year’s Juno awards in his hometown of Toronto, Canada.

The Juno Awards which highlight musicians will take place Sunday, March 27th at the Air Canada Centre.

In addition to hosting the awards, Drizzy also leads the pack in nominations with five including album of the year, rap recording of the year, artist of the year, songwriter of the year, single of the year, and the Juno fan choice award.

Falling behind Drake in nominations is teen pop sensation Justin Beiber who is up for four awards.