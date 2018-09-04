Demi Lovato’s Drug Dealer Will Not Be Charged

Demi Lovato is well on her way to recovery after her scary overdose incident, and the seedy dealer in question that supplied the drugs that led to the decline in her health had a raised profile naturally. However, the dealer, despite his involvement in helping the singer get to the drugs, will not face criminal charges.

TMZ reports:

Brandon Johnson spoke with our camera last week — detailing the 4 AM text message he says he got from Demi asking him to come to her Hollywood Hills home — and telling us she was well aware the pills she was taking were the risky “aftermarket” variety.

His brazen admission might, understandably, make you think Brandon’s next interview would be with police detectives — but our law enforcement sources say he’s off the hook.

We’re told he won’t be investigated for the incident because an overdose is categorized as a medical emergency, and a self-induced one at that. Bottom line is … Johnson walks free.

Lovato is currently undergoing treatment.

