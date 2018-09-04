CLOSE
Home > News

Demi Lovato’s Drug Dealer Will Not Be Charged

Brandon Johnson, the dealer in question, reportedly got high with the singer ahead of her overdose and warned her that the drugs were risky.

Leave a comment
Demi Lovato performs at London's O2 Arena

Source: JRP/WENN / WENN

Demi Lovato is well on her way to recovery after her scary overdose incident, and the seedy dealer in question that supplied the drugs that led to the decline in her health had a raised profile naturally. However, the dealer, despite his involvement in helping the singer get to the drugs, will not face criminal charges.

TMZ reports:

Brandon Johnson spoke with our camera last week — detailing the 4 AM text message he says he got from Demi asking him to come to her Hollywood Hills home — and telling us she was well aware the pills she was taking were the risky “aftermarket” variety.

His brazen admission might, understandably, make you think Brandon’s next interview would be with police detectives — but our law enforcement sources say he’s off the hook.

We’re told he won’t be investigated for the incident because an overdose is categorized as a medical emergency, and a self-induced one at that. Bottom line is … Johnson walks free.

Lovato is currently undergoing treatment.

Photo: WENN

demi lovato , drug dealer , newsletter

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
GQ Men of the Year Awards, Los Angeles
Machine Gun Kelly Unleashes Fiery “Rap Devil” Diss At Eminem
09.04.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close