Demi Lovato’s Alleged Drug Dealer Arrested For Guns, Narcotics Months Ago

Demi Lovato‘s ongoing ordeal regarding her recent drug overdose has been connected to a man who was arrested for drugs and guns earlier this year. The man was allegedly at the singer’s home and used drugs with her, which led to her medical emergency.

TMZ reports:

Brandon Johnson was arrested back in March with a stash of guns, drugs and cash … according to law enforcement. When cops picked him up in North Hollywood he allegedly had narcotics, a fully loaded semi-automatic handgun and $10k in his pocket.

Officers then searched Johnson’s home and say they discovered more guns, drugs and ammo. He was also arrested in June and charged with DUI and possession of cocaine.

TMZ broke the story … Demi had been in contact with Johnson since April, and sources say he had supplied her with drugs.

We’re also told Johnson is the man Demi texted to come over at 4 AM the morning she overdosed after freebasing Oxycodone potentially laced with fentanyl.

The outlet added that a source believes there is a romantic connection between Johnson and Lovato. Johnson is also not facing charges in the March bust at the moment.

—

