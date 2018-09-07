Bag This: Geoffrey Owens To Join Tyler Perry’s ‘The Have And The Have Nots’ Cast

Geoffrey Owens had his life flipped inside out after a customer took photos of him while working at a New Jersey Trader Joe’s, leading to widespread reports that seemed to blast him for the honest day’s work. However, Owens went from bagging groceries to collecting the bag as the kids say after taking Tyler Perry up on his offer to join his hit TV show.

TMZ reports:

Owens, who starred on “The Cosby Show,” was recently photographed working as a cashier at Trader Joe’s. Geoffrey was shamed by many for the cashier job and Tyler reached out via Twitter, saying, “I’m about to start shooting OWN’s number one drama next week! Come join us!!!”

Sources familiar with the deal tell us joining Tyler is exactly what Geoffrey will do. We’re told he’s going to appear on Perry’s hit, “The Haves and the Have Nots.” Even bigger … it’s not a one shot deal. We’re told he’ll have a recurring role and appear on 10 episodes.

Owens, who has been embraced by the creative community and fans, expressed some concerns about the offer but was definitely gracious for the support. Now, the 57-year-actor has a new lease on life and will head down to Atlanta to begin filming in a yet-unannounced role.

That’s dope.

Photo: WENN