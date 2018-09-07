Bless Up: Nicki Minaj Donates $25,000 To Geoffrey Owens After Trader Joe’s Fiasco

Nicki Minaj is using her platform for good and this time, it’s Geoffrey Owens who’ll receive the queen’s blessing. The “Hard White” rapper hit up Queen Radio on Thursday, September 7, to shame anyone who ridiculed the famous Cosby Show actor for working at Trader Joe’s in between acting jobs.
“Why you want to embarrass this hard-working man?” she asked, adding “Y’all don’t know how difficult it is to keep getting jobs…and you want to put somebody up on the fu**ing internet?”
As for that blessing we mentioned earlier, Nicki announced that she’d be donating $25,000 to Owens because he’s “a whole legend in these streets.” Prior to hopping on Queen Radio, Nicki hit Instagram and asked her Barbz to find the photographer who sold the Trader Joe’s photo of Owens. See her message below.
WHO GOD BLESS NO MAN CAN CURSE!!!!!!!!!! When will y’all realize that you only curse YOURSELF when you try to humiliate & hurt people?!?!!! I wish I had a show, I’d do the same thing! But praise be to GOD that Mr. Tyler Perry & Queen OPRAH DOES have a show! A FEW SHOWS!!!!! 🙏🏽 the internet is so toxic & disgusting!!! This man is a whole LEGEND in these streets!!!! Major part of our child hood!!!! Barbz, find the person who took this pic & uploaded it to the internet. I just wanna talk. They don’t want us working in between our acting jobs, they want us on drugs & doing home invasions on THEIR HOMES!!!!!!! That’s when they’ll be SATISFIED!!!! This man minds his own business!!!! He’s not on the internet being messy & seeking attention. Someone GOT PAID for this photo!!!! I can’t wait for #QueenRadio this week. I’m giving #GeoffreyOwens a small token of our appreciation. We will NOT treat our own like this for a cpl of fucking laughs & memes! I CURSE everyone responsible. You JUST WATCH!!!!!
According to NJ.com, the person who snuck a photo of Owens was a woman by the name of Karen Lawrence. “I don’t know why I snuck a picture,” the 50-year-old told the site. “I figured everybody does it. I don’t know what possessed me. I just did it. I didn’t even think about it. I just kind of did it on impulse and it was a bad impulse.”
“I actually wanted to go up to him and say something,” she continued. “But I thought, ‘You might embarrass him.’ But then I did something that actually embarrassed him more. I didn’t go with my first instinct and I should’ve.” Read her full account of what happened here.
