Supporters Form Like Voltron To Defend ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Geoffrey Owens After “Regular Job Shaming

Supporters of Cosby Show actor Geoffery Owens said *in our best M’Baku voice* we will not have it when news outlets tried to shame the actor for having a side job.

We learned that last week when photos of the now 57-year-old Cosby Show Actor, Geoffrey Owens earning an honest living while bagging and working at the cash register at a Trader Joe’s in Clifton, New Jersey surfaced. The photos were taken by customer Karma Lawrence who happens to be the wife of the store’s security manager. The story was immediately picked up by multiple outlets and then shared by Fox News, pretty much shaming the working actor for having a side job to help support his family.

'Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens spotted bagging groceries at NJ Trader Joe's https://t.co/bhkxWYa9gq — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 31, 2018

Little did they know that fans would have Owen’s back as supporters quickly denounced the news networks tacky story. Despite working at the supermarket chain, Owens is an acting teacher at the Herbert Berghof Studio in New York while still landing gigs. He has had guest roles on shows such as HBO’s Divorce, Blue Bloods, FX’s It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia and Elementary.

Supporters and fellow actors not only defended the actor’s choice to work at Trader Joe’s but also shared stories painting him as an inspiration for them to continue on in their craft.

Today on Good Morning America, in an exclusive interview Owen’s finally spoke out about the moment going viral. On the tremendous amounts of support he received, Owens said: “It’s overwhelming in a good way.” When asked by Robin Roberts if he felt was shamed for having a regular job he stated: “I was really devasted, but the period of devastation was so short because so shortly after that my wife and I started to read these responses literally all over the world of support. Fortunately, the shame part didn’t last very long, it hurt, but then it’s amazing.”

FULL INTERVIEW: @GMA EXCLUSIVE — "There's no job better than another…every job is worthwhile…" Actor Geoffrey Owens speaks out, responding to job shaming and backlash after a photo of him working at a grocery store was posted online: https://t.co/0wZJnpowI9 pic.twitter.com/aNiG5fV2yf — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 4, 2018

Even though he is now the current center of attention when asked if acting opportunities are pouring in, he revealed he would instead audition for them, then just be given the roles up front.

To see all of the responses to in defense of Owens hit the gallery below.

—

Photo: FOX / Getty