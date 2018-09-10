“You Have To Go:” Kanye West Confronts Reporter Who Asked “Trash Question” At NYFW Event

Kanye West is a particular man when it comes to conversations about his wife and one reporter found that out the hard way over the weekend. The journalist was kicked out with the quickness after she allegedly brought up Kim Kardashian‘s beef with Tyson Beckford while speaking to ‘Ye at a NYFW event.

From TMZ: “Kanye was on the red carpet at the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary Fashion Show in Central Park Friday night, when one of his handlers delivered the threat to what looks like an event [organizer]. Kanye then jumped in and made it clear … he wanted the reporter in question out of the joint, STAT.” Luckily, the reporter had enough sense to leave on her own before she got kicked out, this according to TMZ.

ICYMI last month, Tyson Beckford sent shots at Kim K.’s body shape on Instagram, to which the reality star responded “Sis we all know why you don’t care for it.” Some folks felt like Kardashian’s response was homophobic, but she defended herself in an interview with Big Boy.

“Really, dude? Like, you’re going to body shame me? Like, OK. OK. OK, sis. You’re going to body shame me?” she said at the time. “People were sending me stuff on his page. He keeps on going and going and going, and I’m just like, ‘Dude, that’s so female lame to me. That’s just lame to me.’ And for anyone to say that I am homophobic with the comment of saying ‘sis’? All my best friends are gay. I support the community. I love the community. They love me. That has nothing to do with this.”

In short, we can see why Kanye West doesn’t want to talk about the matter. See footage of ‘Ye getting buck over the reporter’s alleged prying below…she apologized, but ‘Ye’s only response was “You have to go.”

Photo: Getty