CLOSE
Home > News

Corned Beef: Tyson Beckford Returns Fire At Kim Kardashian With Thirst Traps To Prove Manliness

Beckford took the shirtless poses to both stand up for the LGBTQIA community and to say he's not gay.

Leave a comment
Tyson Beckford Fires Back At Kim Kardashian

Source: Tyson Beckford / Instagram

Just when we thought Kim Kardashian officially flambéed Tyson Beckford after he came out his face towards her after viewing her photo, the supermodel has returned fire but it doesn’t really add up. In a bid to prove he supports the LGBTQIA community and that he’s not gay, Beckford posted a series of shirtless thirst traps.

Taking it to Instagram, Beckford is seen in the photo in full flex mode. While he doesn’t take Kardashian in the photo, it’s beyond obvious he’s responding to the jab she made at his sexuality in response to his body-shaming hit.

“Train 5-6 days a wk, weights Martial Arts and Firearms and I defend those who can’t defend themselves! I support LGBTQ, even though I’m not Gay. It’s just the Human thing to do,” Beckford wrote in the caption.

Okay, then.

This issue is probably done for at this moment, but stay tuned to see if Kim Kardashian has some more petty put-downs for Tyson Beckford in the future.

Photo: Instagram

beef , kim kardashian , newsletter , Tyson Beckford

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
DMX Featuring N.O.R.E., Jim Jones, Jadakiss & Friends With DJ Scram Jones In Concert - New York, New York
Jim Jones ft. Jadakiss “Dust and Powder,” Lil Kim “Nasty One” & More | Daily Visuals 8.1.18
08.01.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close