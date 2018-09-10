Australian Newspaper Goes Full Racist, Publishes Offensive Serena Williams Cartoon

Serena Williams already contends with rampant drug testing and other forms of micro-aggressions simply because she’s a Black woman atop her sport of tennis, but a recent jab just might be among the worst offenses she’s faced yet. An Austrailian newspaper published an offensive cartoon depicting Williams in the wake of her U.S. Open loss to Naomi Osaka and the Internet is letting the paper have it.

The Herald Sun published the work of cartoonist Mark Knight, which features Williams looking nothing like her athletic and glamorous self, while instead showcased as the total opposite. Making it worse, Knight depicts the Haitian-Japanese Osaka as if she’s a skinny blonde white woman with an umpire leaning over saying “can you just let her win?”

Several athletes, entertainers, and fans have blasted the Sun for publishing the cartoon. Knight was especially proud of his work and tweeted it out which garnered the expected response.

So far, the Sun has decided to keep the cartoon up despite the waves of criticism.

The Haitian-Japanese player is blonde? Cool story bro. — Rob AF. (@RobForbesDJ) September 10, 2018

Mark – do you make these same cartoons for every white male athlete who shows intensity during a heated contest? Or are you reserving it for a black women because of your own biases based on gender and race? Ask yourself in a quiet moment. Then do better. — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) September 10, 2018

And check out this “reply” from Knight.

Well Julie here’s a cartoon I drew a few days before when Australian male tennis player Kyrgios at the US Open was behaving badly. Don’t bring gender into it when it’s all about behaviour. I’ll accept your apology in writing😁 pic.twitter.com/NLV0AjPGsY — Mark Knight (@Knightcartoons) September 10, 2018

Photo: Getty