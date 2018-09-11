Foxy Brown Skipped NYFW Performance But Swiped Her Check, Allegedly

Is Foxy Brown out here finessing promoters? A New York Fashion Week party organizer claims the Brooklyn rapper did the absolute minimum before snatching a check out of his hand and skipping out.

Reports TMZ:

Foxy agreed to perform 2 songs at the LaQuan Smith party Sunday night during New York Fashion Week. In return, she was going to pull in $10k … $5k in advance and the balance at the party.

We’re told the party came and went … with Foxy nowhere in sight. We’re told at 2:30 AM, when there were only a handful of stragglers left, she showed, grabbed the $5k check out of the organizer’s hand and booked it for the door. Our sources say Foxy didn’t sing a single note.

The people who threw the shindig are furious and want to give Foxy an ultimatum … return the money, or we’ll see you in court.

Bruh!

Also, Fox Boogie is still pulling in 10 racks for a couple of songs? Get your coins, mam.

But, you’re probably about to catch a lawsuit.

