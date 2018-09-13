CLOSE
Zephyr Teachout Baits Cardi B Endorsement After Nicki Minaj Backs Cuomo, Tish James

Who will you be voting for in today's Democratic primary?

Zephyr Teachout seen speaking. Democratic candidate for New...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

New York Attorney General candidate Zephyr Teachout is playing to win in Thursday’s Democratic primary. Her strategy for last minute votes feels a bit desperate but maybe, just maybe, it’ll work.

Minutes after Nicki Minaj endorsed her opponent Tish James, Teachout looked to the “Barbie Dreams” rapper’s most formidable foe for her bodak stamp of approval. Trolling for an endorsement, she praised Cardi B‘s ability to twerk while pregnant, according to the NY Post.

“I was in awe of @iamcardib dancing and performing while seven months pregnant at Coachella,” she reportedly tweeted. “Pregnancy is not a handicap. Motherhood should not be a barrier to success.” See the video of Cardi’s Coachella performance here. We were certainly in awe, too.

Photo: Getty

