Michael Jordan Drops $2M For North Carolina Hurricane Relief

Michael Jordan grew up playing basketball in Wilmington, N.C. ahead of his stellar professional career. The NBA legend donated $2 million to relief efforts in the region after Hurricane Florence battered the North Carolina coast.

Page Six reports:

The six-time NBA champion and Charlotte Hornets owner donated $2 million on Tuesday to assist residents of the Carolinas — $1 million each to the American Red Cross and the Foundation For The Carolinas’ Hurricane Florence Response Fund.

“It just hits home,” Jordan told The Associated Press in a telephone interview. “I know all of those places: Wilmington, Fayetteville, Myrtle Beach, New Bern, and Wallace, which is where my father is from. So quite naturally it hits home, and I felt like I had to act in a sense that this is my home.”

The 55-year-old Jordan said he still has an aunt, cousins and several buddies who live in coastal North Carolina. He also has a nephew who attends UNC Wilmington, which has remains closed while recovering from the damage.

Jordan typically shies away from the public spotlight on matters outside of basketball and his longstanding Jordan Brand. The Hall of Fame star says he intends to visit Wilmington at an unspecified time to visit with the team he owns, the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, to aid in efforts on the ground.

—

Photo: WENN