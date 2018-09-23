CLOSE
Home > News

Rapper NBA Youngboy Blesses Fan With The Fade At Concert

Leave a comment
Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

NBA Youngboy got into it with a fan at a recent concert. The fade was something serious. 

Reports TMZ:

Youngboy had just finished performing Friday night at The National in Richmond, Virginia when he jumped off the stage and beelined it toward a fan.

The fan apparently did something — we don’t know what — to enrage the rapper. After hopping off stage, Youngboy threw the first punch.

The rapper’s friend came in for an assist but that didn’t seem necessary, because the fan was getting pummeled.

The crowd seemed shocked but didn’t take sides. Security rushed in and broke it up.

Takes sides?

They didn’t want that smoke.

Photo; Getty

NBA YoungBoy

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly “LATELY,” Jay Critch “Ego” & More | Daily Visuals 9.21.18
09.21.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close