Chief Keef Burglars Licked Off Shots At Cops

Chief Keef stays in the struggle. Men who were burglarizing the rapper’s apartment fired shots at cops before two of them was caught.

The suspects hopped a wall and threw bricks to break a window at the San Fernando Valley home Sunday around 11:15 PM … according to law enforcement sources. We’re told at least one of them got into the home, and was making off with some of the rapper’s loot.

The bad news for the bad guys is LAPD had plainclothes officers patrolling the area due to the rash of burglaries lately. We’re told cops intervened to thwart the burglary, and one suspect fired a shot — which didn’t hit anyone — and then the chase was on. Officers nabbed 2 of the perps, but one managed to flee in a getaway car.

Keef was reportedly in the crib when this all went down but told the cops he was unaware of what happened.

The two suspects have been hit with burglary and weapons charges. Considering one of them fired a shot at cops, don’t expect any mercy.

