Damon Wayans Jr. & ‘Basketball Wives’ Aja Metoyer In Custody Battle

Damon Wayans Jr. is currently in the middle of a custody battle with the daughter of his mother, Aja Metoyer, and she’s preparing to fight back. Wayans has requested primary custody of the pair’s two teen daughters, which Metoyer, who stars on Basketball Wives, says is a ploy for the actor to pay less in child support.

The Blast reports:

Sources close to Metoyer tell The Blast she’s lawyered up and is prepared to square off against Wayans, who is requesting primary physical custody of their teenage daughters. He claims Metoyer isn’t taking the kid’s education seriously, and believes she’s doing them harm.

However, Metoyer’s legal team tells us they find it “curious” Wayans is making a request for more custody right as he’s also launching a new “lucrative” primetime network show, “Happy Together.”

We’re told Metoyer and her legal team believe Wayans only wants more custody to avoid paying more in child support, because in California child support is commonly established based on the income of the highest earning parent and the percentage of custody they have.

Some might know that Metoyer is the mother of a son she gave birth to in 2013 with Dwyane Wade.

