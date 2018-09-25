Bill Cosby Gets 3 – 10 Year Prison Sentence, Deemed “Sexually Violent Predator”

The fall of Bill Cosby continues. Today (Sept. 25) the judge deemed the convicted felon and disgraced comedian a “sexually violent predator” before sentencing him to 3 – 10 years in prison.

The designation came as Cosby, 81, awaited the possibility of a prison sentence for the drugging and sexual assault of his one-time friend Andrea Constand, a former Temple University administrator, in 2004.

Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas Judge Steven O’Neill said he would hand down the entertainer’s sentence on Tuesday afternoon.

His decision to designate Cosby a predator means the once-beloved star known as “America’s Dad” will have to undergo monthly counseling and register as a sex offender with police for the rest of his life. Neighbors and schools will be notified of his address and crimes.

Prosecutors have asked that Cosby, who was found guilty in April, be sentenced to the maximum sentence of between five and 10 years in prison. He is the first celebrity to be convicted since the emergence last year of the #MeToo movement, the national reckoning with sexual misconduct that has ended the careers of powerful men in entertainment, politics and other fields.

Back in April, Cosby was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault for the drugging and sexual assault of Andrea Constand in 2004.

Reportedly, Cosby will be requeired to undergo counseling for the rest of his life besides being listed as a sex offender. The defense said Cosby’s age, 81, and legal blindness prevented him from being a threat. Clearly, that didn’t work.

