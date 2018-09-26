When Netflix premiered it’s docu-series Making A Murderer back in December of 2015 it set social media ablaze with viewers trying to crack the case of the murder of Teresa Halbach for which – thanks to some shady police work – Steven Avery and his seemingly slow nephew Branden Dassey are currently imprisoned for.

Now Netflix is gearing up to once again infuriate viewers with its documentation of a corrupt justice at work as Deadline is reporting that the second season of Making A Murderer is set to premiere on October 19.

Thanks to filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos, the case straight outta the midwest caught fire and got the attention of new lawyers who’ve tried to get the convictions overturned with little success. Back in 2016 a judge ruled that Branden Dassey‘s confession was coerced by police (it was) and ordered him released from jail. The news brought joy to everyone who watched the series and to help the soon to be free man begin his life anew, xHamster was going to make a dream of Dassey’s come true and send him off to Wrestlemania 33 all expenses paid. Unfortunately an appeal was filed and a seventh circuit court ruled that police properly obtained the confession and Dassey remains in prison till this day.

As for Steven Avery, he hasn’t even come close to tasting freedom as every attempt to clear his name has falling flat on it’s face. In season 2 viewers will get familiar with Avery’s new hard-nosed lawyer Kathleen Zellner who’s ready to take this fight all the way up to the Supreme Court.

“Steven and Brendan, their families and their legal and investigative teams have once again graciously granted us access, giving us a window into the complex web of American criminal justice,” said executive producers, writers and directors Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos. “Building on Part 1, which documented the experience of the accused, in Part 2, we have chronicled the experience of the convicted and imprisoned, two men each serving life sentences for crimes they maintain they did not commit. We are thrilled to be able to share this new phase of the journey with viewers.”

We can’t wait.