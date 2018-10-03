Meek Mill & James Harden Hit The Strip Club, Lap Dances For Everybody

Meek Mill and James Harden were hanging out at the strip club. The rapper and NBA MVP, respectively, hit Scores in NYC for a night of fun with their friends.

Reports Page Six:

Sources told Page Six that the Philly rapper and the Rockets star showed up at the legendary jiggle joint with about 15 pals, including “Love & Hip Hop” star Ayisha Diaz.

A spy said: “They came across the street and had dinner in a roped-off area . . . They were drinking Don Julio 1942 Tequila as the DJ spun Meek’s tune ‘1942 Flows.’ ”

We hear that Harden picked up the tab and left a $2,000 tip. He and Meek then bought the ladies in their group lap dances at the club, where 100 dancers were on duty, sources said.

They stayed till 5 a.m. Meek revealed last week at a Billboard event that he’s planning to drop a new album “in a matter of weeks.”

Word is Meek had been at Jungle City Studios for a recording session earlier in the night.

Photo: Getty