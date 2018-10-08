Late Rapper XXXTentacion Wins “Best New Artist” At 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards

Back in June, news of XXXTentacion‘s murder shocked music fans all over the nation. The troubled Florida rapper was on the rise to stardom when he was robbed and gunned down in the driver’s seat of his own car.

Now, in a posthumous honor, XXXTentacion beat out Lil Baby, Rich The Kid, Juice WRLD, and Blocboy JB in the “Best New Artist” category at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards. His mother, lawyer, and former manager accepted the honor on his behalf and were met with applause from the audience.

MadeinTYO tweeted:

I love you forever @xxxtentacion !!! Best New Hip Hop Gone 2 Soon. Love u pic.twitter.com/msFpnQ1DNx — sincerely, tokyo 🕔🔜 (@madeintyo) October 7, 2018

Meanwhile, Vic Mensa has been accused of dissing the late musician during the show’s taping over the weekend…and he’s not denying it, nor is he backing down. South Florida’s DJ Scheme hit Twitter to blast Mensa:

Fuck Vic Mensa — BAD VIBES (@DJSCHEME_) October 7, 2018

When y’all hear Vic Mensas fucking freestyle at the BET awards y’all are going to be fucking disgusted. @VicMensa SUCK MY DICK — BAD VIBES (@DJSCHEME_) October 7, 2018

yo bro how u gone say

“Your favorite rapper is an abuser” and then follow it with a line saying “some shit X some shit so I won’t live long” u can deny it but everyone who was there heard that shit — BAD VIBES (@DJSCHEME_) October 7, 2018

The Chicago rapper hit back with:

so if i say something honest about another public person im a clout chaser? FOH 😤 — vino valentino (@VicMensa) October 8, 2018

In 2016, XXXTentacion was charged with domestic battery by strangulation, aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, false imprisonment, and witness-tampering—just one of many violent cases involving the young star. Get details on his victim’s testimony here.

The 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards will air on October 16 at 8 p.m. ET. Will you be tuning in?

Photo: Getty