CLOSE
Home > News

New Kids on The Block To Go On Tour w/ Naughty By Nature, Salt-N-Pepa & More

Some of the biggest pop and Hip-Hop acts from the 90's are about to make 2019 theirs...

Leave a comment
New Kids On The Block tour

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

The New Kids on The Block are about to go on a music tour. No, seriously.

The OG boy band from the 90’s are about to embark on a Mixtape Tour and aside from being joined by fellow 90’s pop stars Tiffany and Debbie Gibson, they’re also going to be bringing along some more vibes from Hip-Hop’s golden era in the form of Salt-N-Pepa and Naughty By Nature. Will Treach and Pepa reignite the flame they shared back in the day? Probably not but weirder things have happened like teenage heartthrobs New Kids on The Block going on tour while in their 40’s.

The 53-city Mixtape Tour kicks off next May 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio and will travel all across the US before concluding in Hollywood, Florida in mid July. The only thing we’re hoping for now is if at some point New Kids bring out New Edition on stage and really tear the house down.

Tickets for the tour go on sale October 12 on Ticketmaster.com with American Express® Card Members getting exclusive early purchasing chances on October 9.

Are you going to be running to relive your childhood and teen years come next May? Let us know.

Peep the dates below.

THE MIXTAPE TOUR DATES:

DATE

CITY

VENUE

Thursday, May 2, 2019

Cincinnati, OH

U.S. Bank Arena

Saturday, May 4, 2019

Cleveland, OH

Quicken Loans Arena

Sunday, May 5, 2019

Indianapolis, IN

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Tuesday, May 7, 2019

Kansas City, MO

Sprint Center

Wednesday, May 8, 2019

St. Louis, MO

Enterprise Center

Thursday, May 9, 2019

Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena

Friday, May 10, 2019

Memphis, TN

FedEx Forum

Saturday, May 11, 2019

New Orleans, LA

Smoothie King Center

Monday, May 13, 2019

Corpus Christi, TX

American Bank Center

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

Thursday, May 16, 2019

San Antonio, TX

AT&T Center

Friday, May 17, 2019

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

Saturday, May 18, 2019

Oklahoma City, OK

Chesapeake Energy Arena

Tuesday, May 21, 2019

El Paso, TX

UTEP Don Haskins Center

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Phoenix, AZ

Talking Stick Resort Arena

Thursday, May 23, 2019

San Diego, CA

Viejas Arena

Friday, May 24, 2019

Anaheim, CA

Honda Center

Saturday, May 25, 2019

Las Vegas, NV

Mandalay Bay Events Center

Sunday, May 26, 2019

Los Angeles, CA

Hollywood Bowl

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Bakersfield, CA

Rabobank Arena

Wednesday, May 29, 2019

San Jose, CA

SAP Center

Thursday, May 30, 2019

Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center

Saturday, June 1, 2019

Tacoma, WA

Tacoma Dome

Sunday, June 2, 2019

Portland, OR

Moda Center

Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Boise, ID

Taco Bell Arena

Thursday, June 6, 2019

Salt Lake City, UT

Vivint Smart Home Arena

Friday, June 7, 2019

Denver, CO

Pepsi Center

Saturday, June 8, 2019

Lincoln, NE

Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sunday, June 9, 2019

Des Moines, IA

Wells Fargo Arena

Tuesday, June 11, 2019

St. Paul, MN

Xcel Energy Center

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Milwaukee, WI

Fiserv Forum

Thursday, June 13, 2019

Grand Rapids, MI

Van Andel Arena

Friday, June 14, 2019

Rosemont, IL

Allstate Arena

Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Arena

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Toronto, ON

Scotiabank Arena

Friday, June 21, 2019

Buffalo, NY

KeyBank Center

Saturday, June 22, 2019

Columbus, OH

Schottenstein Center

Sunday, June 23, 2019

Pittsburgh, PA

PPG Paints Arena

Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Washington, D.C.

Capital One Arena

Thursday, June 27, 2019

Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center

Friday, June 28, 2019

Boston, MA

TD Garden

Sunday, June 30, 2019

Uniondale, NY

NYCB, Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Newark, NJ

Prudential Center

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Uncasville, CT

Mohegan Sun Arena

Friday, July 5, 2019

Atlantic City, NJ

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Saturday, July 6, 2019

Hershey, PA

Hersheypark Stadium

Sunday, July 7, 2019

Raleigh, NC

PNC Arena

Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Charlotte, NC

Spectrum Center

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Greenville, SC

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Thursday, July 11, 2019

Atlanta, GA

State Farm Arena (Philips)

Friday, July 12, 2019

Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Saturday, July 13, 2019

Orlando, FL

Amway Center

Sunday, July 14, 2019

Hollywood, FL

Hard Rock Event Center** This show will goonsale at a later, to be announced, date.

naught by nature , salt-n-pepa

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
26 itemsA3C Festival Outdoor Show Day 1 Wu-Tang Clan & More
A3C Festival Recap: Wu-Tang Clan, Talib Kweli & PRhyme Bodied The Stage In ATL #A3C
10.08.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close