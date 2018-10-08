New Kids on The Block To Go On Tour w/ Naughty By Nature, Salt-N-Pepa & More

The New Kids on The Block are about to go on a music tour. No, seriously.

The OG boy band from the 90’s are about to embark on a Mixtape Tour and aside from being joined by fellow 90’s pop stars Tiffany and Debbie Gibson, they’re also going to be bringing along some more vibes from Hip-Hop’s golden era in the form of Salt-N-Pepa and Naughty By Nature. Will Treach and Pepa reignite the flame they shared back in the day? Probably not but weirder things have happened like teenage heartthrobs New Kids on The Block going on tour while in their 40’s.

The 53-city Mixtape Tour kicks off next May 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio and will travel all across the US before concluding in Hollywood, Florida in mid July. The only thing we’re hoping for now is if at some point New Kids bring out New Edition on stage and really tear the house down.

Tickets for the tour go on sale October 12 on Ticketmaster.com with American Express® Card Members getting exclusive early purchasing chances on October 9.

Are you going to be running to relive your childhood and teen years come next May? Let us know.

Peep the dates below.

THE MIXTAPE TOUR DATES: