Sycamore Style: The Wallabee Kingpin

On the classic skit on Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, Raekwon and Ghostface Killah had crazy visions about customizing their Wallabees. The following year Ghost hit us with a memorable cover art for his debut Ironman album showcasing a flavorful collection of the Wallabees. Since then Wu-Tang Clan fans and fashion aficionados alike have always wondered where and how they can get their Clarks done the same way.

Urban myths started to pop up of mysterious Chinese men on New York City’s Canal Street area that dyed the shoes, but no luck. Now years later Sycamore has emerged as the Wallabee style champ.

Specializing in dying Clarks and Timberland construction boots, Sycamore has been customizing clothing and accessories since 1995 exclusively for a handful of celebrities and recording artists. Now with an online store in place, we all finally achieve the blue and cream dream.

Sycamore recently caught up with Hip-Hop Wired to discuss his come up and how he got it dripping like it's marble cake.

HipHopWired: How did you get started with customizing Wallabees?

Sycamore: I started customizing Wally’s in ’95, but [I’ve] only been doing it for the public the past two years or so. Up until then it was exclusive to a handful of celebs and artists.

HHW: For years people have been trying to decode the mystery about how custom Clarks are done. What drew you to the Wallabees?

Sycamore: The thing that drew me to the Wally was the “Glaciers Of Ice” skit on the Cuban Linx album. I was already wearing Wally’s and dying Timbs before the album dropped, so when I heard that skit I was already dying them in my head that same summer night in ‘95. I was having visions of a baby blue and cream Wally’s that night instead of blue and cream. The next week I was already dying my Wally’s. I was dying and two toning the Wally in different styles before even seeing the Ironman album cover. Baby blue was the color I wanted and different colors of dye were hard to find back then.

Even if you hunted the streets of Manhattan and hit up all the shoe repair guys in New York the only colors they really carried were black or brown and if you were lucky they had blue. I was using blue on my Timbs already so I wanted baby blue. The first Wally I actually dyed was dyed with my own baby blue potion. To this day baby blue can not be purchased it is a color made by me as well as many other colors and color hues in my collection.

