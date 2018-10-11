Teddy Riley is one of those triple OG’s in the music game that only 80’s and 90’s babies really tend to appreciate and though he’s a soft spoken person who’s been through some ish!

Checking into The Breakfast Club the Harlem native breaks down his long journey in the music game to the morning trio and reveals the interesting reason he moved to Virginia from Harlem, some new info on Bobby Brown’s substance use, and why he left his R&B group Guy.

Here are the 10 things we learned from Teddy Riley on The Breakfast Club.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »