Prince Harry and Nubian Queen Meghan Markle Are Expecting Their First Child

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first. Yes, we’re sharing this because the latter is bi-racial and we’re claiming the Nubian Queen who has infiltrated the Royal Family (via love, of course).

Early this morning (Oct. 15), Kensington revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, respectively, have a bun in the oven that’s due in Spring 19.

Per Buzzfeed, the child will be 7th in line to the throne after Harry’s dad, Prince Charles, his brother, Prince William, William’s three children, and then Harry himself.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

Photo: Getty