Prince Harry and Nubian Queen Meghan Markle Are Expecting Their First Child

A new #royalbaby is on the way.

The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex

Source: Chris Jackson / Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first. Yes, we’re sharing this because the latter is bi-racial and we’re claiming the Nubian Queen who has infiltrated the Royal Family (via love, of course). 

Early this morning (Oct. 15), Kensington revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, respectively, have a bun in the oven that’s due in Spring 19.

Per Buzzfeed, the child will be 7th in line to the throne after Harry’s dad, Prince Charles, his brother, Prince William, William’s three children, and then Harry himself.

Photo: Getty

Meghan Markle

