Kanye West Meets Uganda’s President, Blesses Him With Yeezy Sneakers

Kanye West is currently in Uganda, waxing philosophic about mind control and recording new music. So of course, meeting Uganda’s President made it onto his itinerary.

The Associated Press reports that Yeezy linked up with President Yoweri Museveni on Monday (Oct. 15) and that they had a “fruitful discussions” about “promoting tourism and arts.” West gifted Museveni a pair of white adidas Yeezy sneakers.

Reportedly, West and his wife, Kim Kardashian, have set up shop in a national park while he is recording music in a tent.

Interestingly, the AP reports that some residents aren’t too thrilled about Yeezy’s presence while others have pointed out that Uganda’s President banned motorcycle riders from wearing hoodies to prevent crime. West wore a hoodie during his visit.

I welcome American entertainment stars Kanye West and @KimKardashian to Uganda. I held fruitful discussions with the duo on how to promote Uganda's tourism and the arts. I thank Kanye for the gift of white sneakers. Enjoy your time in Uganda. It is the true Pearl of Africa. pic.twitter.com/BO0iD0sFCP — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) October 15, 2018

Photo: WENN.com