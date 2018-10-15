The Kendrick Lamar Cortez “House Shoe” Is All Kinds of Heat

Yeezy who? Kendrick Lamar’s Nike Cortez‘s have been must have pieces of footwear for his fans and sneaherheads alike and though they aren’t as popular as Kanye’s adidas silhouettes, his latest Kenny IV “House Shoe”‘s are more creative than anything the MAGA rapper has ever conjured up.

Featuring a grey tongue with an orange stripe going down the middle that reads “House Shoe,” the stylish Kenny IV’s were made for comfort above anything else (hence the whole “House Shoe” thing).

“House shoes have always been part of LA culture,” says Lamar. His intent with the Kenny IV was to retain the ease and comfort of the slipper, but also allow people to still feel sleek. “The shoe is all about being able to get up and just go out in style.”

And how easy he’s made that possible. Though the sneakers/slippers obviously lack the laces to keep them from slipping off your feet the kicks with the plush quilted insole also come equipped with a toggle lacing system on the heel to adjust a comfortable fit.

The one of a kind kicks dropped on October 14th for a cool $100 and though many spots sold out in minutes you might be able to find them for retail if you search hard enough.

Check out pictures of the Kenny IV “House Shoes”‘s below and let us know if you picked up a pair or plan to.

Photo: Nike