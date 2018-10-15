Dallas Rapper Yella Beezy Recovering After Drive-By Shooting

Yella Beezy, a rising Dallas rapper with a buzzing hit single, was injured after a drive-by shooting went down this past weekend. The 26-year-old artist was sitting in a car when another vehicle pulled alongside his and opened fire.

Dallas News reports:

A man was shot at more than a dozen times while driving on the Sam Rayburn Tollway early Sunday, Lewisville police say.

Officers found the wounded man about 3:30 a.m. along the State Highway 121 Bypass. He was driving on the tollway when he was fired on more than a dozen times by someone in a vehicle that pulled up next to him, police said.

Police identified the victim as Deandre Conway, and managers for Oak Cliff rapper Yella Beezy confirmed the performer had been shot Sunday.

Police said Conway was struck three times and taken to a nearby hospital. He was alive and breathing when Lewisville detectives contacted him.

Police have not determined a motive for the shooting, Capt. Dan Rochelle said. No arrests have been made.

Yella Beezy is currently enjoying the success of his single “That’s On Me” which landed on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

—

Photo: Getty