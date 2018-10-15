CLOSE
MAGA Matrimony: Sunken Place Scalawag Stacey Dash Secretly Married

Dash tied the knot with her now husband April 6.

Clueless star Stacey Dash is officially off the market she secretly got married earlier this year according to reports.

The Sunken Place Queen found secretly tied the knot with her now husband April 6, a few days after she withdrew from her struggle campaign for Congress in California. And of course, her groom, Rep. Steven Smith is just as MAGA crazy as she is. As to why they kept the union a secret, Dash’s manager response to Page Six: “They wanted it on the D.L.”

Per Page Six:

“The groom, lawyer Jeffrey Marty, is best known as the creator of the fake Rep. Steven Smith of Georgia, the first “congressman” to endorse Donald Trump and a tea party gadfly who generates outrage in the Twitterverse, despite constant reminders that he is fictitious.

Sources say the couple got married just 10 days after they first met, but Dash’s manager Kerry Jones couldn’t answer how or when they met or why the wedding was so secret.”

The marriage itself seems to be a long distance one, Dash currently resides in Los Angeles, and Smith lives in Florida. That could change eventually, but this definitely looks like a marriage in holy MAGA matrimony. Congrats, we guess.

