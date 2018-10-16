Eddie Winslow AKA Darius McCrary Says Ex Lying About Child Abuse

Darius McCrary made headlines earlier this month after accusations that he dislocated the arm of his toddler daughter began to surface. The former Family Matters actor says that his ex-wife is lying about the abuse and believes she’s coaching their little girl.

TMZ reports:

“Family Matters” star Darius McCrary says it’s absurd to think he dislocated his 2-year-old daughter’s arm — as his estranged wife claims — and suggests his daughter was coached into faking the injury.

We spoke to Darius after his estranged wife, Tammy Brawner, filed docs claiming he dislocated little Zoey’s arm in March 2018 while attempting to take her to the bathroom. Zoey was reportedly diagnosed with Nursemaid’s Elbow … a common childhood injury where the child’s elbow partially dislocates.

McCrary insists that all he did was pick up little Zoey who voiced some discomfort, which he then stated his ex-wife ran away with in a bid to paint him as a child abuser. No word yet from the mother regarding McCrary’s latest statement.

