Eminem Took To The Empire State Building To Perform “Venom” On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Eminem's obviously not afraid of heights...

Big Sean In Concert - Detroit, MI

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

Jimmy Kimmel has taken his late night talk show on the road and on his stop to Brooklyn, New York last night he brought along a special musical guest to perform in the Big Apple, Eminem.

But instead of performing in Bucktown, USA the artist commonly known as Slim Shady took to the Empire State Building in Manhattan to perform “Venom.” With the lights of the skyscraper in midtown providing a mesmerizing backdrop for the performance by syncing in with the track, Eminem tore down his solo performance like a rapper who’s still searching for that first platinum plaque. Props.

Check out the performance and comedic interaction between Em and Guillermo below and let us know if you think Em’s still got it.

