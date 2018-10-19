Facebook Takes Down Min. Louis Farrakhan Video, Called Jews “Termites”

Nation of Islam leader Minister Louis Farrakhan has been on the hot seat in times past for views that many have deemed as anti-Semitic. Facebook recently took down a video where Farrakhan is heard referring to Jewish people as “termites” although the video still exists on Twitter so far.

The video was removed because of its violation of the Terms of Service. The video is still posted on Twitter, which, so far, has not removed it.

In the video, Farrakhan claims that he is not an anti-Semite, as some critics contend. Rather, he says that he is “anti-termite.”

“So when they talk about Farrakhan, call me a hater, call me anti-Semite. Stop it. I’m anti-Termite. I don’t know nothing about hating somebody because of their religious preference,” Farrakhan claimed in the video.

Farrakhan was most recently in the mainstream news when he appeared on stage as an honored guest at Aretha Franklin’s funeral. He was joined by former President Bill Clinton, among others.

Twitter Reportedly Won’t Suspend Louis Farrakhan For Video Post Comparing Jews To Termitespic.twitter.com/tOy3Zgr93B — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 17, 2018

