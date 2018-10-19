Vince Staples Lands Lead Role In Upcoming Indie Film ‘Punk’

Vince Staples just landed his first-ever lead role in the indie feature, Punk. It’s lit.

Back in 2015, we saw Staples flex his acting chops in a minor role for Dope, but now he’s taking the lead. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Long Beach rapper is all set to play Peter, “who, after receiving a disheartening rejection letter, takes off on a road trip with a group of free spirits.”

Unfortunately for Peter, his new acquaintances are actually a band of bank robbers, “headed by a modern-day Robin Hood who is also on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.”Punk was written by Richard Hughes, who will also direct. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones will produce, along with Braden Aftergood, THR reports.

Aside from his new role, Staples will perform live at ComplexCon next month. Future, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Baby, Action Bronson, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more are also scheduled to hit the stage. Stay tuned.

Photo: Wenn