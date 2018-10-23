CLOSE
Things Are Heating Up Between Wiz Khalifa & Model Bae Winnie Harlow

Have you noticed they've been inseparable lately?

Wiz Khalifa and Winnie Harlow hold hands and leave LA Lakers game

Source: Shotbyjuliann / Splash News

Wiz Khalifa and Winnie Harlow look good together! It appears things are heating up between the two, as the rapper was spotted at Nightingale in Beverly Hills whispering sweet nothings into his model bae’s ear.

Khalifa and Harlow were there for Greystone Sundays, Page Six states and according to the site, “They were super affectionate all night, constantly whispering to each other and stealing kisses.” “His arm was around her at their VIP booth,” a spy also revealed.

Per the photo above, Khalifa and Harlow also left Sunday’s crazy Lakers-Rockets game hand-in-hand. Amber Rose’s ex posted a paparazzi photo of his longtime rumored love on Instagram, and of course incorporated his first love, Mary Jane, into the caption. He wrote, “ME: U GRAB THEM TWO JOINTS I ROLLED🤔🙏🏽💨⛽️ HER: YEA YUP😩💜👅🤗🙌🏽💍.”

Y’all notice the (engagement?) ring emoji at the end there? On her IG account Harlow reposted the photo, writing “F is for… Fr Fr 💜🐉.” Stay tuned.

Photo: Splash News

