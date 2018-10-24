CLOSE
You Care: G-Eazy And Halsey Break Up, Again

In the midst of cuffin' season?

Melanin deficient rapper G-Eazy and singer Halsey have broken up, again. At this point, we’re just posting this for archival purposes. 

Reports TMZ:

The on-again, off-again couple are breaking up for the second time in just over 3 months. The breakup is social media official … they stopped following eachother on IG.

G-Eazy and Halsey were totally inseparable after getting back together during the rapper’s August tour stop in Columbus, Ohio … and their rekindling came only weeks after officially calling it quits for the first time this year.

But it looks like the good vibes were more of just a summer fling. 

And there you have it.

That’s all we got.

