Mariah Carey, Jermaine Dupri Roped Into Da Brat’s $8M Bankruptcy Case

One of the most inevitable things in life is that if you owe somebody millions of dollars in loot, you will find yourself in a court of law. Da Brat, who filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last August after losing a $6.4 million judgment against a former cheerleader, got her friend Mariah Carey mixed up in the case as one of the creditors wants to know if the pop songstress financially supported the rapper and radio personality.

On October 19, Shayla Stevens, the ex-cheerleader who won a $6 million judgment against Da Brat over a nightclub assault, filed court docs demanding she turn over certain financial records.

Among the information Stevens is asking for is information involving all communications with Mariah, Jermaine Dupri, the reality television show “Growing Up Hip Hop in Atlanta,” “Dish Nation,” “The Rickey Smiley Morning Radio Show,” Sony Music, and various others possible income venues.

Stevens wants Da Brat to turn over docs relating to any relationships or work with others “(whether compensated or not), including but not limited to her public statement that she has the ability to obtain funds to pay Plaintiff in this case from either Jermaine Dupri or Mariah Carey.”

Da Brat owes Stevens $8,155,731 — which is the $6 million verdict plus interest — and wants the court to allow her to comb through her finances next month to plot out her next move against the rapper.

Da Brat currently works as a radio personality with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show and appears on Dish Nation among other ventures.

