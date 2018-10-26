CLOSE
Suge Knight Transferred To State Prison To Begin 28 Year Sentence

Those Death Row days are looking smaller and smaller in the rear view.

Marion 'Suge' Knight Sentencing

Source: Pool / Getty

Suge Knight has been transferred to his new crib (possibly) for the next 28 years. The disgraced former Death Row exec and convict is currently in Wasco State Prison. 

Reports TMZ:

The prison is basically in the middle of nowhere in Kern County, and has 400 beds. It’s a far cry from the lavish lifestyle Suge enjoyed when he was at his peak, partying in Hollywood with Tupac, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

He’ll undergo a battery of exams — physical and mental — and review his records before determining his permanent “home.” He could stay at Wasco or be shipped off to a different state pen.

TMZ broke the story … Suge struck a plea deal last month, and got a 28-year prison sentence. He got credit for time served and, due to prison overcrowding, could be out in a little over 10 years.

How the mighty have fallen.

Photo: Getty

