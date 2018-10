Not so quiet as kept, Jay Rock dropped one of 2018’s better Hip-Hop album with Redemption. The TDE rapper dropped a visual for one of the project’s standout cuts, “Wow Freestyle” featuring Kendrick Lamar.

And yes, the two do spit bars in a red charger in homage to TDE founder Top Dawg. There’s also a guy running around with his shoes on fire.

We likes.

Watch the Jack Begert-directed video for “Wow Freestyle” below.

—

Photo: Getty