Sony Announces PlayStation Classic Game Lineup, Features Plenty of Favorites

When Sony first announced its retro system the PlayStation Classic the company gave us just a taste of what to expect in the form of games when console arrives. Today we now know exactly what greatness will be pre-loaded on the miniature version of the iconic video game console.

Once the lid was first pulled off the PlayStation Classic by Sony, they immediately announced Jumping Flash, Tekken 3, Final Fantasy VII, Ridge Racer Type 4 and Wild Arms were on the system. All classics but still left more to be desired from the retro console and had sites comprising wishlists of PlayStation games they hope would make the cut.

With today’s reveal, fans of the PlayStation console should be quite pleased. Classic games like Resident Evil: Directors Cut, Metal Gear Solid, Grand Theft Auto, Twisted Metal & Syphon Filter all of which gamers had their fingers crossed hoping would be included when the console launches. Of course, there are some headscratchers in the confirmed lineup like Rayman and Mr. Driller along with glaring omissions like Wipeout and Gran Turismo.

Still, the lineup is excellent and we are sure it was a painstaking process for Sony trying to nail down a games lineup that would please everyone. Here is the complete list of titles coming to the console:

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Final Fantasy VII

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash

Metal Gear Solid

Mr. Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Rayman

Resident Evil Director’s Cut

Revelations: Persona

Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms

The PlayStation Classic arrives December 3 and will only cost $99 a big difference compared to Analogue’s $190 Mega Sg. Sounds like the perfect stocking stuffer if you ask us, you can watch the announcement trailer below.

—

Photo: Sony / PlayStation