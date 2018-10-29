Ja Rule Eggs On Mock Meat Beef With 50 Cent, Calls Fif “Ol Ho Ass N*gga”

The beef between 50 Cent and Ja Rule endures even to this day, and it appears that there is no end in sight to the feud. After Fif’s last salvo, Ja fired back with several jabs of his own via social media, including calling his rival an “Ol Ho Ass N*gga.”

In response to 50 Cent allegedly copping 200 front row seats to an upcoming show of his out of spite, Ja Rule went into a similar bag and took to Instagram to fire off some shots. In one post, a photoshopped image of 50 in women’s makeup featured the caption “This look fits you Ol ho ass n*gga…” which led to other similar posts.

Another photo shows 50 standing next to a man dressed as a woman with his armed draped around the rapper, with a photoshopped gun holster with a sex toy and a purple strap-on attached to Young Buck also in the photo with that caption reading, “So this what goes on at them effen vodka events…”

Lastly, Ja took to Twitter to claim all of the back and forth between the pair is nothing more than jokes but didn’t neglect to get one last jab in.

Check out some of the images and shots in the posts below.

This beef is a JOKE to everyone except this lil ape looking bitch… she mad mad!!! 😡 😂🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/l1nxY9e7GK — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) October 28, 2018

—

Photo: WENN