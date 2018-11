RZA Claims No Beef With The Game, Will Not File Lawsuit

As reported here, Cali rap vet, The Game was concerned that Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA may have been filing a lawsuit against him for a song released on his Purp & Patron mixtape.

RZA reached out to MTV to clear up the rumors about the song “Heartbreaker” which features Lil Chuuuch.

He let people know there is no beef over the song and all will be resolved.

RZA’s written statement to MTV reads: