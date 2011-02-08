Atlantic Records Game Changers Janelle Monae, Lupe Fiasco, B.O.B. & Estelle [Video]

Atlantic Records Celebrates Black History Month with Lupe, B.O.B., Estelle, & Janelle Monae.



Atlantic records released their first series of Game Changers, which featured B.o.B, Janelle Monae, Lupe Fiasco and Estelle…The Game Changers.

Black History Month honors those individuals who took risks and by doing so, changed the course of history. Following that same tradition, Atlantic Records salutes Black History Month, year round with artists whose musical passion will forever leave an imprint in Black History.

Check out Part I of a discussion on music with Atlantic Records Game Changers Janelle Monae, Lupe Fiasco, B.o.B. & Estelle, and Hosted by Danyel Smith.