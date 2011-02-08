Ashanti Remakes Drake’s “Fancy” [Audio]

Although she’s been seemingly silent on the music scene, Ashanti is back to releasing new tracks for her waiting fans.

The former Murder Inc. songstress has just released her take on Drake’s hit “Fancy” and it tries her hand at rapping about enjoying the finer things in life.

“While she on that hair and nails/I be riding animals/ Overseas on a safari/With a baby blue Bugatti/I be drinking finer things that accentuate my body/ If I want it, then I got it/ I don’t need it from nobody.”

Listen to Ashanti’s “Fancy” remix below.