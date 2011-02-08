CLOSE
HomeNews

Ashanti Remakes Drake’s “Fancy” [Audio]

Leave a comment

Although she’s been seemingly silent on the music scene, Ashanti is back to releasing new tracks for her waiting fans.

The former Murder Inc. songstress has just released her take on Drake’s hit “Fancy” and it tries her hand at rapping about enjoying the finer things in life.

“While she on that hair and nails/I be riding animals/ Overseas on a safari/With a baby blue Bugatti/I be drinking finer things that accentuate my body/ If I want it, then I got it/ I don’t need it from nobody.”

Listen to Ashanti’s “Fancy” remix below.

 

MORE  HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEO

John Legend To Join Sade On Summer Tour

Ashanti , drake fancy , Fancy , Swizz Beatz

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close