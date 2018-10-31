The Beastie Boys Talk Partnering With Chef Roy Choi For New Memoir

The Beastie Boys sat down with SiriumXM host Gray Rizzy recently to talk about their new memoir, cookbook included. The ’70s hip-hop group collaborated with Chef Roy Choi to share some delicious recipes with fans, as a part of the Beastie Boys Book.

Ad-Rock tells Rizzy how their partnership came about in the new episode that airs today, October 31:

“Oddly, a lot of our lyrics, we talk about food all the time. Mike has a friend that is now my very good friend. I took his friend, Roy Choi, an amazing chef, and we were just coming up with ideas for the book and we’re like ‘Oh we talk about food so much, let’s have a cookbook.'”

“Roy Choi, he went and took a bunch of lyrics and got inspired by those and made a bunch of recipes,” he adds.

The Beastie Boys Book is a nearly 600-page memoir that tells the story of their band. In addition to their life experiences and a cookbook, complete with illustrations, it also includes essays from Amy Poehler and Wes Anderson. Watch them talk about it in the clip above.

Photo: Getty