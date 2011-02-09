New Pictures Show 50 Cent’s Dramatic Weight Loss For ‘Things Fall Apart’ [Photos]

New Pictures Show 50 Cent’s Weight Loss For ‘Things Fall Apart’

The world was shocked last year when pictures of 50 Cent nearly sixty pounds lighter surfaced after a reported nine weeks of a liquid diet and three hour long treadmill sessions.

Now more pictures of 50’s weight loss have hit the net showing the rapper looking extremely gaunt and frail for his starring role in “Things Fall Apart.”

“Things Fall Apart” is said to tell the story of a rising football star who struggles with cancer just before reaching his goal of receiving the Heisman Trophy.

In addition to 50, the film will feature Mario Van Peebles, Ray Liotta and Lynn Whitfield.

The rapper financed, wrote and produced the film due out later this year.

Check out new pictures of 50’s dramatic weight loss below.

