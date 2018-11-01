Uncle Murda ft. Que Banz “I Ain’t Kanye,” Skepta “Pure Water” & More | Daily Visuals 11.1.18

We guess you can count Uncle Murda as one of Kanye West’s latest critics… kinda.

Linking up with Que Banz for the visual to “I Ain’t Kanye,” Uncle Murda and company reimagine “Drip Too Hard” while politicking in the studio with a bevy of thick young women. Don’t let the title fool you though, they ain’t really go hard on the MAGA rapper. They just had some fun with his name.

Meanwhile in a country whose leader isn’t blatantly racist, UK rapper Skepta keeps himself with some attractive company that would make T’Challa proud in his black-and-white clip to “Pure Water.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from OSBS featuring 2 Chainz, Rich The Kid featuring YG, and more.

UNCLE MURDA FT. QUE BANZ – “I AIN’T KANYE”

SKEPTA – “PURE WATER”

OSBS FT. 2 CHAINZ – “I KNOW”

RICH THE KID FT. YG – “MO PAPER”

VA-CAY FT. JMO – “OFF-WHITE”

D FLOWERS – “B*TCH ASS”

BALI BABY – “RESURRECTION INTRO”

STEVEN B THE GREAT FT. SNAP DOGG – “HITMAN”