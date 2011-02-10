Common Raps & Speaks At Illinois State University [Video]

Common was the guest speaker on Tuesday at Illinois State University where he gave a presentation on “The Effect of Hip Hop on American Society” as part of the school’s Black History Month celebration.
Peep The Video After The Jump: [More]
MORE HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEO
Stalley Drops Mixtape And Speaks On The Car Culture, Damon Dash And What The Future Holds For Him [HHW Exclusive Video Interview]
Dame Dash Discusses His Evolution [Video]
Young Berg’s “The Road To Humble Greatness” PT. 1 [Video]
Cory Mo – “It’s Been About Time” [Hip-Hop Wired Exclusive Video]
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
FROM SITES WE LOVE