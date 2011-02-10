CLOSE
Home > Common

Common Raps & Speaks At Illinois State University [Video]

Leave a comment

Common was the guest speaker on Tuesday at Illinois State University where he gave  a presentation on “The Effect of Hip Hop on American Society” as part of the school’s Black History Month celebration.

Peep The Video After The Jump:  [More]

MORE  HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEO

Stalley Drops Mixtape And Speaks On The Car Culture, Damon Dash And What The Future Holds For Him [HHW Exclusive Video Interview]

Dame Dash Discusses His Evolution [Video]

Young Berg’s “The Road To Humble Greatness” PT. 1 [Video]

Cory Mo – “It’s Been About Time” [Hip-Hop Wired Exclusive Video]

Kanye West , rapper common , serena williams

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close