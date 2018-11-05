Rick Ross Tells Kanye West Lemon Pepper Wings Key To Coping

Rick Ross says he knows what will help Kanye West with the drama and struggle that has become part of his existence. Lemon pepper wings from Wingstop, of course.

Yesterday (Nov. 5), Kanye West randomly tweeted about his love for McDonald’s. Seriously, early Sunday morning the man tweeted that the fast food joint is his favorite restaurant.

McDonald’s is my favorite restaurant — ye (@kanyewest) November 4, 2018

About an hour later, Yung Renzel stepped into to offer Yeezy some of his own sage advice.

“Ye,know you going thru alot,but these #lemonpepper wings from #wingstop GONE GET CHU RITE,” tweeted the Bawse.

We’ve had those lemon pepper wings from Wingstop and they are fire, though. Just saying.

Considering Rick Ross recently settled up a $4M tax bill, the Wingstop franchise owner may know what he’s talking about.