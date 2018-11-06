North Carolina Rapper Da Baby Shoots & Kills Teen At Wal-Mart

A shooting at a North Carolina Walmart on Monday (Nov. 5) turned deadly after an altercation at the store’s produce section. Charlotte rapper Da Baby reportedly shot and killed a 19-year-old man and was arrested on the scene.

Local outlet WSOC reports:

Officials said the officer immediately entered the store after hearing two to three gun shots and found several individuals involved with the incident.

Police said one person was shot in the abdomen and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Huntersville police later identified the victim as 19-year-old Jalyn Domonique Craig.

An initial investigation revealed the shooting stemmed from a fight inside the store between several individuals. During the fight, shots were fired inside the store.

Police said they have identified all people involved in the shooting and four people were transported to the Huntersville Police Department to be interviewed.

According to 92.7 The Block, the shooting was sparked by an attempted robbery inside the store and WSOC added in a separate report that an off-duty police officer stopped Da Baby, real name unknown as of yet, and held him for police to make an arrest.

As this story develops, we will return with updates.

